USPS plans to slow some mail deliveries

By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Postal Service announced a plan to slow some mail delivery standards in an effort to stabilize the agency and reduce debt.

In March, a plan was proposed to slow first-class letter delivery from one to three days to a one-to-five day delivery period.

According to USPS, 61 percent of first-class mail will remain at its current standard and 70 percent would have a delivery standard of three days or less.

USPS said it is currently having to rely heavily on air transportation, which is “less reliable than surface transportation” and more expensive, officials said.

In a release, USPS officials said the change will allow the Postal Service to transport a greater volume of mail by surface transportation in an effort to achieve, “a better balance of on-time reliability and cost-effectiveness.

Beginning August 29, USPS will also increase rates on first-class stamps. Stamp prices will be raised from 55 cents to 58 cents.

