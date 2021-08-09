Vols Kickoff Second Week of Fall Camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Into its second week of preseason camp, the Tennessee Volunteers football team practiced Monday morning for the fifth time.

Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee took the podium after practice and harped on how deep and versatile his unit is, with players able to play in multiple spots on the front five.” There are four or five guys at guard and the same goes for tackle,” Elarbee said. “There are guys who can bump and move like (Jerome Carvin) at center and Cade (Mays) at guard. Those guys give you enough flexibility that you’re deeper than you would (be) if one guys was just backing up one position.”

The installation of new system is one thing Elarbee feels his group is thriving in. It has allowed them to learn a style of football that is unique and especially fun to play because of its diversity.”I think they’re starting to see how cool (it) is that you can mix up techniques, you can mix up schemes, and the defense isn’t sitting there waiting on a certain run or a certain play… I feel like they’re really enjoying learning the game of football.”

An exciting, high-octane offense means less time between snaps, putting an emphasis on the conditioning of the Volunteer linemen. With a strong conditioning regimen, Elarbee feels like all of his guys are well-equipped for that speed.” I think their bodies look different than when they came in,” Elarbee noted. “I can’t take credit for that. That’s all Kurt (Schmidt) and (his team) working on it. Right now, you’re learning how to go play through a drive, finish a drive tired and play yourself into shape.”

R-Sophomore OL Dayne Davis

On the progression of his career at Tennessee… “It’s just truly a blessing. I’ve been really blessed. I was a (Tennessee football) fan once, obviously. So I’m just living the dream, absolutely. It’s been nothing but amazing.”

On the starting rotation along the offensive line… “I think anybody, honestly, in the offensive line [group] right now could be starters. Whoever those five are going to be, whoever’s not starting, we’re going to support those guys. We’re all going to play hard, whoever it is.”

On staying motivated as a former walk-on… “I never would’ve come here if I didn’t know that I could play here. I’ve always had that mentality, and I never got down on myself. I always knew it was in me [to play], just had to get that out … I knew my work ethic could get me where I wanted to go.”

On practicing in the morning… “It’s a change. You aren’t in the heat as much, but you get up and get going. You get to stay around here the whole day, watch film. You get a lot more time to watch film. Sit down, relax and get ready to go the next morning.”

Senior OL Jerome Carvin

On the first few days of practice… “The first few days went pretty good. We’ve been pushing tempo, pushing tempo really hard. Really strain, finish. Playing hard on our opponents each day. That’s we have been pushing for the first few days of practice.”

On his comfort level with the tempo of the offense…”Pretty much the same from the spring. Just adjusting still, make sure we know everything, make sure we know where the balls going to be. Looking at the right referee to get lined up and play fast.”

On why offensive linemen like the offensive scheme… “Offensive linemen like this offense just to tire the defense. It really works. You really saw it in the spring game, definitely going to see it in the fall. Once we get rolling, the defense is going to be really tired, not getting lined up, not getting set. We’ll snap the ball getting ready to roll.”

On the difference in the offensive line room without Trey Smith and Brandon Kennedy… “Those two were great leaders. Pretty much, me and (Cade Mays) have kind of like taken over for that. We’re the older guys now. Those two are great men, great leaders and great football players. Of course, Trey, everyone knows Trey, he’s a great person. I got to sit there and watch him play for three years and he’s amazing. We’d pay money to watch him play every day. He’s a professional. He’s a real true professional. To see him play, as well as Brandon Kennedy - Brandon Kennedy is a true professional - just seeing him take care of his business. We really look at that, copy that and you just go up from there. He taught us all the way up. Just me coming in as a freshman learning from those older guys, it was great. Leading to our younger guys, making sure that we’re there for them, making sure that we’re encouraging because you know, fall camp can be hard. We know that we’ve got to stack days and be consistent in fall camp and keep pushing.”

Sophomore OL Cooper Mays

On adjusting to the offensive tempo …”I think the biggest thing is just getting all of our conditioning under control. I mean, that’s all it really comes down to. If we can do our running, in the heat, then we will be in a good spot.”

On the running back room…”Man, they are deep. I think (everyone) will be very pleased with what they see this year. We’ve got a very deep room. Very talented, very fast, very agile. I am very impressed with what I see out there, for sure.”

On facing the defensive line in practice…”I think we are all getting better as a group. I think the D-Line has taken big steps forward, the O-Line has taken big steps forward. We are playing good ball right now. We’re playing hard and I think that is all you can really ask for.”

Sophomore OL Javontez Spraggins

On maintaining energy in preseason camp…”I’m amped up every day. As far as the team goes, that’s what we are trying to do every practice. (There hasn’t) been one practice where we are down, it’s always up, up, up, up.”

On the off-the-field activities…”Those simple activities, it’s like building with cement and bricks. The cement is the activity and the bricks are us. Just (bringing everyone) together and making us more of a team coming together. Teams win, individuals don’t win. That’s our glue right there.”

On playing confidently…”Coach put it in our heads, the most confident team wins. Everybody play together, be confident, go out there and kick some butt. That’s been what he put in our heads.”

On the emergence of Trey Smith in NFL preseason camp…”I was grateful to get an opportunity to play with that guy last year, and I am glad to see him where he is now. I am really appreciative of him… (He told us) go ball, man. That’s all it is, go ball.”

