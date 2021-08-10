29 people shot, killed in Knoxville in 2021 | What is KPD doing about it?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The City of Knoxville is facing what could be the deadliest year for homicides in at least the last five years. The killing of a 17-year-old has put the total number of homicides at 29 so far in 2021. That number for all of 2020 was 37.

Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas said old methods and traditional policing are not working, which is why the department is looking for new ways to fight crime. Officers are starting with people.

“One homicide is too many. One homicide is too many, but that’s where I keep going back to public safety is a shared responsibility and we have got to work with the community. When you look at the definition of oriented policing, it’s partnerships and problem solving. And, that’s what we need. We need all the partnership we can get,” Thomas said.

What’s new with community engagement?

The department has recently launched its Community Engagement Response Team, which only works and patrols high crime areas. A spokesperson with the department said CERT does not answer radio calls, instead patrols specific neighborhoods and have made several arrests, including arresting a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

Additionally, all officers are required to volunteer in the community.

Chief Thomas said the department is looking to secure funding for a Real Time Crime Center that would reveal violent patterns across neighborhoods and help officers quickly respond to crimes in progress.

On Tuesday, the police department released a statement listing specific actions taken place to address violent crime.

• Examining alternate work schedules for all sworn officers in order to maximize the number of available officers and the KPD’s ability to respond to serious criminal matters and violent incidents.

• Similar to the Pandemic Response Plan or Severe Weather Plan, the KPD is considering eliminating the response of officers to non-emergency or non-injury crashes that are not blocking the roadway. That adjustment would free up officers to respond to calls that require immediate police presence or intervention.

• The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Executive Board took emergency action and voted to double the maximum reward offering from $1,000 to $2,000 for tipsters who provide credible information in relation to the shooting that occurred on Sunday morning in Lonsdale Homes. Additionally, residents have the ability to contribute additional funds to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers to increase the reward in that specific case or any other unsolved case.

Tips can be submitted to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers 24/7 by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips. Those submitting information will remain completely anonymous throughout the entire process.

