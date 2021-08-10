Advertisement

Alabama, Clemson lead first college football rankings of 2021 season

The Crimson Tide pick up where they left off after winning the national title last season
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban leads his team on the...
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban leads his team on the field before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia, in Atlanta. The AP preseason Top 25 is out, and for the third straight year Alabama is No. 1. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)(AP)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - College football’s offseason has been filled with change. But the more things change, the more they stay the same, and Alabama starts the 2021 season just as it ended the 2020 season -- atop the polls. The USA Today Amway Coaches Poll was the first major preseason poll to be released on Tuesday, and the Crimson Tide are ranked No. 1 with all 63 first-place votes.

The other two first-place votes went to Oklahoma, the No. 3 team in the preseason poll. Though the Sooners will be joining Alabama in the SEC in the future, they are considered by many pundits to be among the favorites to win the College Football Playoff this year. Though Clemson did not receive any first-place votes, the Tigers came in at No. 2, while Ohio State and Georgia rounded out the top five.

Texas A&MNotre DameIowa StateNorth Carolina and Cincinnati, all of which are considered dark horse playoff contenders, filled out the top 10.

Here’s a look at the full poll which was released on Tuesday:

1. Alabama (63)

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma (2)

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6.Texas A&M

7. Notre Dame

8. Iowa State

9. North Carolina

10. Cincinnati

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. LSU

14. USC

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami (FL)

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Washington

22. Oklahoma State

23. Louisiana

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Ole MIss

Others receiving votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.

