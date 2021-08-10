Advertisement

Anderson County Commission keeps Claxton park open after report shows coal ash in soil

A report from Duke University shows that there is coal ash in the soil of the park near the Bull Run TVA plant.
Talks of impact of TVA's Bull Run plant continue.
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Commission met Monday night to talk about the ongoing discussion of the TVA’s Bull Run plant and the coal ash it’s produced according to a Duke study. A report from the university claims coal ash is present in the soil a the playground.

Mayor Terry Frank in Anderson County says she doesn’t fully trust the report from the Duke doctor saying there are still unanswered questions, like where exactly every soil sample was tested. Because of this, Mayor Frank and other commissioners voted to seek further information and research on the topic.

This discussion comes at a time where several community members came to the meeting to voice their desire to close down the Claxton Community Park, which had the most amount of fly ash out of the tested areas in Claxton, according to the Duke study.

Ultimately the county commission voted unanimously to keep the park open, citing the Duke study which shows the toxic metals and coal ash are in small enough amounts that they meet safety standards.

TVA admitted to WVLT that they have used small amounts of bottom ash to help construct the Claxton Community Playground and ballfields, but they met safety guidelines as well.

Some in the community question the long-term affects of inhaling small amounts of toxic metals and coal ash, while the park remains open and more research is expected in the coming weeks.

