Advertisement

Arrest made in 1997 cold case murder in Tennessee

Arrest made in 1997 cold case murder in Tennessee
Arrest made in 1997 cold case murder in Tennessee(Source: TBI)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made in a 1997 cold case murder in Tennessee.

Lamont Walker, 44, was arrested and indicted in Haywood County Tuesday. He is charged with first-degree murder, facilitation of first-degree murder, and accessory after the fact.

33-year-old Glenn Musgraves was shot and killed on Christmas Day in 1997 as he walked along Thomas Street in Brownsville. During the investigation, it was determined that Robert “Boo” Perkins was a person responsible for the shooting. Perkins died before he could be charged.

As the investigation progressed, authorities determined that Walker was also involved in the homicide.

Walker was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
Active shooter call at Volunteer High School ‘appears to be a hoax’
Bullet holes in the wall of Denitra Cash's home
“I would have been shot in the head,” Woman shares close encounter with bullets Sunday morning
Sixth Austin-East Magnet High School student shot, killed in Knoxville
Sixth Austin-East Magnet High School student shot, killed in Knoxville
This screenshot taken from video captured in the area shows the crowd gathered near Minnesota...
Knoxville police release photo of scene before fatal shooting of Austin-East student
Tenn. creates dashboard to show COVID rates in public schools

Latest News

Tennessee: 2020 tourism decline not as bad as nation’s rate
Big South Fork: Camping free on National Parks anniversary
Tracking storms
Storms pulsing up again with high humidity
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says it feels like almost 100 degrees for a few days.
Your Forecast: Storms pulsing up again with high humidity
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in all Ky. schools