Bonnaroo requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID test for entry

By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry in the event.

The festival is scheduled for Sept. 2-5. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority. As such a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Bonnaroo 2021,” read an official announcement. “Bonnaroo strongly encourages vaccination. The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, August 19th.”

Unvaccinated individuals will be required to show negative COVID-19 test results within 72 hours of entering and wear a mask at all times while on the farm.

