Enjoy barbecue, help feed your Morristown neighbors

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Barbecue dinner at Cherokee Park this Saturday is an easy way to let your $10 meal donation multiply to feed three meals to neighbors in need.

President Larry Shropshire with Daily Bread Community Kitchen said the community is invited out to support the mission and enjoy free family entertainment.

“It’s Family Fun Day! We’re going to have pork barbecue, coleslaw, baked beans, chips and a drink. The concert itself is free. Everything out there is free except the meal,” said Shropshire.

The outdoor fundraiser is also called Gospel Bluegrass BBQ, including groups The Isaacs and The Inspirations. Community support is being provided by the Hamblen County Car Club which is hosting a free car show at the park, as well. Proceeds from the event are to help Daily Bread continue serving around 175 meals to the hungry on a daily basis in downtown Morristown.

“Thank you so much coming and supporting our ministry. Helping us feed a homeless and hungry person. That’s so important,” said Shropshire.

Volunteers and only a few paid staff gather six days a week to prepare lunches served 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Daily Bread on 118 South Cumberland Street. Four days a week the kitchen also serves supper.

Edna Kinsler said the meal and words of encouragement from Shropshire help her.

“I’m getting back on my feet,” said Kinsler.

“Hopefully, I’ll get my job,” saying she recently applied to work at a local fast food restaurant. Kinsler and others praised the quality of the hot food served to guests, and said they always feel welcome.

“The food here is wonderful!” said Arielle. “They put a lot of effort in it.”

“The food’s great and the fellowship’s great!” Roger Winstead said.

Shropshire said the organization accepts donations of fresh foods and stretches resources to serve as many people as possible. He said numbers served peaked at over 300 a day earlier in the pandemic, when staff served bagged or boxed lunches outside the door. Now, guests may once again come inside to be served.

Shropshire said he sees people who have a variety of challenges, “Some elderly folks here that eat with us that are on a fixed income.”

Kinsler said of her hot lunch of baked chicken, vegetables and bread, “It just makes me feel a whole lot better.”

