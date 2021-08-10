FBI charges Knoxville man in January 6 Capitol riot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation have charged a Knoxville man that allegedly participated in the January 6 Capitol riot, according to a case file obtained by WVLT News. The riots occurred when supporters of former president Donald Trump stormed the building, entering and causing property damage.

According to the case file, Clifford James Meteer entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing door around 2:30 p.m. The file alleges that Meteer spent about half an hour wandering around the halls of the building before being escorted out by law enforcement around 2:55 p.m.

Meteer was arrested by the FBI Tuesday after agents identified him with surveillance videos showing him at the Capitol and social media posts, the file said.

In the footage obtained by the FBI, Meteer can be seen holding a sign that reads “STOP THE STEAL” on one side and “SAVE THE REPUBLIC” on the other. He is shown in the report from multiple angles both inside and outside the Capitol building.

The case file also contains examples of Meteer’s social media posts and messages. According to the report, Meteer admitted to multiple people online that he was at the Capitol riot both publicly and in private messages.

Meteer posted on Facebook on January 5, saying “I’ll be in DC on the 6th protesting the stolen election,” the file said. Meteer also admitted to participating in the riot in private messages to Facebook friends, saying “I was in the capital ;)” and “I was one of those idiots scaling the wall ;),” according to the report.

Meteer justified his actions at the Capitol to Facebook friends as well, saying he did not believe the election was legitimate, the report said.

“I have no doubt that skullduggery was done at the polls, the legitimacy of congress has been revoked,” Meteer said to a Facebook friend, the report said.

Meteer was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, entering and remaining on the floor of congress and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building, according to the FBI.

