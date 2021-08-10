Gov. Lee offers reward for Murfreesboro murder investigation information

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee authorized a $10,000 reward for information or tips leading to the conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the killing of Terrell Ray.

“We hope with this reward the family can find peace and justice,” said Sergeant-Detective James Abbott. “Ray was an innocent victim, and we hope someone will come forward with information to help us solve this senseless crime.”

Terrell Ray, 30, was found dead on August 2, 2019, in Murfreesboro at Village Condominiums, officials stated.

Officials said Ray was shot in the back multiple times. Ray’s Chevrolet Camaro was stolen and later recovered in Nashville, according to reports.

Detectives investigated the homicide but no suspects were identified or charged, according to officials.

Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones sent 16 requests before Lee approved of the reward.

“I am thankful that Governor Lee has approved a reward in this case. Cases like this one pose special challenges, but often the smallest amount of information may lead to an arrest and ultimately a conviction,” Jones said in a statement. “If someone has knowledge that might be useful to the detectives, I would be glad to see them receive a reward.”

Gov. Lee said the reward would be split if multiple people provided information leading to a conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Julie Cox at 629-201-5514 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.