Here are ways to Find Your Fun this weekend

Events for you and your family this weekend
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking ahead to the weekend? We have some events for you and your family to Find Your Fun!

Thursday, August 12th:

Thursday night, the Ijams Nature Center and the East Tennessee Bluegrass Association are hosting the Bluegrass Jamboree. You and your family can come dance the night away from 6-8 p.m. on the lawn of the Visitor Center. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The Ijams beer garden will be open and there will be a local food truck if you want to grab dinner.

Tickets are $8 for those 13 and up, $5 for ages 6-12, and kids under five get in for free. You can get a four-pack of tickets for $30. Doors open 30 minutes before the show begins.

Friday, August 13th:

Friday starts Dog Daze at Village Green Shopping Center in Farragut. Smokey Mountain Dock Dogs is hosting a three-day festival of fun, food, shopping, and competition. The canine aquatics competition starts Friday at 4 p.m. with dogs taking a Pooch Plunge. You can bring your dog and have your pup try a dock dive. The competition starts Saturday at 9 a.m. The final rounds of the competition will be Sunday afternoon.

Saturday, August 14th:

Saturday, you and your family can enjoy some live entertainment, compete in cornhole and disc golf tournaments, hit the splash pad and so much more! It is the Powell Station Celebration. It kicks off with a 5K run and fun walk at 8 a.m. The event lasts until 3 p.m. There will be food vendors and bounce houses for the kids.

Saturday evening, you can get a workout in and enjoy UT Gardens. UT Gardens is hosting a yoga fundraiser. From 6:30 to 8 p.m., you can practice yoga in the Holly Room, and either before or after class you can also enjoy the gardens.

Tickets are $35 and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to UT Gardens.

Sunday, August 15th:

From 1 to 4 p.m., you can head over to the Eastside Sunday Market at Walter Hardy Park. It is a producer-only market featuring seasonal produce, handmade crafts, and homemade prepared food.

More than half of the vendors travel less than five miles!

