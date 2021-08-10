“I would have been shot in the head and in the face.” Woman shares her close encounter with bullets Sunday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lonsdale resident Denitra Cash says she was almost hit by bullets that flew into her home Sunday morning following the Lonsdale community homecoming.

Cash said she was sitting down in her kitchen when two bullets went through her front window and through the wall.

“Had I not moved to jump up and go find the kids I would have been shot in the head and in the face,” Cash said..

Cash said the bullets were just inches from her face and that a pickle jar prevented one of the bullets from hitting her.

According to Cash, the bullets were fired during the same shooting that took the life of 17-year-old Jon’Quelan “John” Mathis.

Cash says the Lonsdale neighborhood typically has the community homecoming every year, and hasn’t had any incidents like this before.

