Isolated to briefly scattered storms today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re tracking a few storms that are developing today, but this pattern really persists. Some days we see some storms moving into our area, but most days is spotty to scattered pop-ups. We’re also monitoring the tropics, as this could spins some heavier rain by next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning continues with scattered passing clouds. Temperatures are dropping to the upper 60s to low 70s, with slightly higher humidity. This can be seen in hazy views and patchy fog.

Rain and storms are spotty to briefly scattered. This means we have isolated storms developing through the early afternoon, but the peak heating can help to create a 40% coverage briefly this afternoon. We have a WVLT First Alert for the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line again, where some extra energy can help to create some stronger storms. The heat is cranking to the low 90s yet again and feeling hotter. The high is around 93, but dew points around 70 make it feel at least 5 degrees warmer in the shade.

Tonight is partly cloudy again, with spotty rain. We’ll only cool to around 73 degrees, as scattered rain and storms develop and move through starting in the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday has a 40% coverage in rain and storms in the morning through early afternoon, but becomes spotty in the afternoon hours with a high around 91 degrees. That humidity is still tropical, making it feel about 7 degrees hotter in the shade.

Thursday is a lot like Tuesday, in terms of isolated storms and briefly scattered in the afternoon. We’re also looking at a high of 94 degrees, but feeling like it’s closer to 100.

Scattered rain and storms pulse up at times Friday through the weekend, and temperatures hang out around 90 degrees with high humidity.

Early next week is when we are watching the tropics. As of now, we could have some scattered rain and storms reach us Monday to Tuesday, as heavier rain spins across the Southeast. We’re monitoring that potential track and any much needed rain that could at least clip our area.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

