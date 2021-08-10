Kentucky Governor mandates masks in schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has signed an executive order mandating masks in K - 12 schools following a surge in COVID-19 cases. The order comes after the Delta variant has caused capacity concerns in pediatric hospitals in Tennessee.

Gov. Beshear announced he is signing an executive order that is requiring masks in all K-12 schools, child care, and pre-K. (Governor Andy Beshear)

According to the executive order, all teachers, staff, students and visitors will be required to wear a nose and mouth covering while indoors in all public preschools, child care centers, elementary schools, middle schools and high schools.

“This is how we make sure we protect our children,” Gov. Beshear said.

The order applies to anyone, regardless of vaccination status.

