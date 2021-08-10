Advertisement

Knoxville police release photo of scene before fatal shooting of Austin-East student

Police released a screenshot taken from a video captured in the area that shows the crowd gathered near Minnesota Ave and Pascal Dr just moments before shots were fired.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department released a photo from the night 17-year-old Jon’quelan Mathis was fatally shot.

According to police, there was a large gathering of people in the area of Minnesota Avenue and Pascal Drive around 1 a.m. when a fight reportedly broke out and shots were fired.

The group quickly dispersed before officers arrived on the scene, police said. Officers on the scene said they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds around Lot D of the complex, including Mathis, who later died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Police released a screenshot taken from a video captured in the area that shows the crowd gathered near Minnesota Ave and Pascal Dr. just moments before shots were fired.

Seven tips have been submitted to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, investigators confirmed. Anyone who was at the scene during the time of the shooting or has information that can assist in the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org

No suspects have been identified or charged, and the investigation remains ongoing, KPD said.

