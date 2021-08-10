Knoxville Police taking action addressing violent crime

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas announced steps that law enforcement will be taking to address violent crime in the Knoxville area. The action follows the death of the sixth Austin-East Magnet High School student.

In the announcement, KPD officials said they would “examine alternate work schedules” for officers so that they can be available for serious incidents. They also said that they are considering revising policy so that officers are not sent to non-emergency or non-injury crashes that are not blocking roadways.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has upped the maximum reward for credible tips pertaining to the Lonsdale Homes shooting from $1,000 to $2,000, the announcement said.

Anyone with information can submit tips online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

