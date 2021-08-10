Advertisement

Memphis Grizzlies sign former Vols forward Yves Pons

Pons went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft after appearing in 116 games during his four-year career with the Vols.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Memphis Grizzlies announced they signed former University of Tennessee forward Yves Pons.

During his senior year at UT, Pons was named to the 2021 SEC All-Defensive Team, the 2021 SEC All-Tournament Team and the 2021 Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America Team. As a senior, Pons averaged 8.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.81 blocks in 28.5 minutes.

In 2020, Pons was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Pons didn’t play Monday in the Grizzlies’ NBA Summer League win over the Brooklyn Nets due to soreness according to coach Darko Rajakovic. He is expected to be available on Wednesday as the Grizzlies take on the Miami Heat.

