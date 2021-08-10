New Green Bridge almost ready to drive into Clinton

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new way of traveling in and out of historic downtown Clinton is about to open up in a matter of weeks, as a new version of what locals refer to as the Green Bridge.

This will replace the 1940s version of the truss bridge built in honor of The Honorable William Everett LeWallen, a judge with Clinton community ties.

The new bridge will still honor the judge; but most locals know the bridge by its shorter name.

“Everybody says take a left, take a right on the Green Bridge,” said Anderson County Chamber of Commerce President Rick Meredith.

This business leader is hoping the bridge will inspire a couple of different kinds of green for the community.

“So you’ll be able to go from Market Street to the new park by bicycle,” said Meredith of the new park also under construction in South Clinton.

The new version of the bridge will be wider, with two driving lanes each direction, plus an emergency lane in the middle, bike lanes and wide sidewalks.

This bridge is over the Clinch River on what locals refer to as Clinton Highway, which is also designated as Highway 25 or State Route 9.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is overseeing construction. TDOT said to be mindful of lane closures and changes in the next few weeks as various details are completed. Eventually, some lanes will start to shift onto the new bridge, and the old one will be demolished.

Business owners Liz Salem of LizzyLove Photography and Natalie Deel of JD’s Realty & Auction both work on Market Street, excited that the new bridge could bring more people downtown.

“I love number one that the construction will be done,” said Salem. “It’s very exciting that the new bridge is coming!” said Deel. “There’s a ton of creativity down here,” said Salem of the mix of locally owned businesses.

Meredith said grant money is helping with updating sewer and water downtown as well as renovating building facades with an eye for history.

“We just got granted the Tennessee Main Street program by the state.” The area already popular for its antique shops is aspiring to bring even more people to the historic area for shopping and tourism. Meredith said talks are in the works about preserving part of the steel from the original Green Bridge to use in some kind of historical display

“It’s just exciting to have a new bridge to where everybody can use it,” said Meredith.

