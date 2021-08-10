The Outpost concert venue to host outdoor music series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Outpost, a Knoxville pop-up concert venue, announced a seven-week concert series to celebrate their permanent residence in downtown Knoxville.

The concerts will be held at 808 State Street every Friday from September 10 to October 22, according to a press release from venue spokespersons. The concerts will also feature food trucks, vendors, artwork and more.

The featured music artists include:

September 10: Aaron Lee Tasjan with Buick Audra and Guy Marshall

September 17: Dolly Parton Night with Kelsi Walker featuring Divas as Dolly Drag Show

September 24: The Suffers with Josiah with The Greater Good

October 1: The Weeks with Crumbsnatchers

October 8: The Foxies & Hey Steve with Elijah Cruise

October 15: DK The Drummer with Future Crib

October 22: Jubal Presents Willie Nelson vs Waylon Jennings

The official venue will not open until 2022. Those interested can buy tickets to individual shows or a season pass to all the shows here.

