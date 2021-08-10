Advertisement

The Outpost concert venue to host outdoor music series

The outdoor concert series is to celebrate the venue’s upcoming permanent home in downtown Knoxville.
The Outpost venue
The Outpost venue(Johnson Architecture)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Outpost, a Knoxville pop-up concert venue, announced a seven-week concert series to celebrate their permanent residence in downtown Knoxville.

The concerts will be held at 808 State Street every Friday from September 10 to October 22, according to a press release from venue spokespersons. The concerts will also feature food trucks, vendors, artwork and more.

The featured music artists include:

  • September 10: Aaron Lee Tasjan with Buick Audra and Guy Marshall
  • September 17: Dolly Parton Night with Kelsi Walker featuring Divas as Dolly Drag Show
  • September 24: The Suffers with Josiah with The Greater Good
  • October 1: The Weeks with Crumbsnatchers
  • October 8: The Foxies & Hey Steve with Elijah Cruise
  • October 15: DK The Drummer with Future Crib
  • October 22: Jubal Presents Willie Nelson vs Waylon Jennings

The official venue will not open until 2022. Those interested can buy tickets to individual shows or a season pass to all the shows here.

