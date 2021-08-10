The Outpost concert venue to host outdoor music series
The outdoor concert series is to celebrate the venue’s upcoming permanent home in downtown Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Outpost, a Knoxville pop-up concert venue, announced a seven-week concert series to celebrate their permanent residence in downtown Knoxville.
The concerts will be held at 808 State Street every Friday from September 10 to October 22, according to a press release from venue spokespersons. The concerts will also feature food trucks, vendors, artwork and more.
The featured music artists include:
- September 10: Aaron Lee Tasjan with Buick Audra and Guy Marshall
- September 17: Dolly Parton Night with Kelsi Walker featuring Divas as Dolly Drag Show
- September 24: The Suffers with Josiah with The Greater Good
- October 1: The Weeks with Crumbsnatchers
- October 8: The Foxies & Hey Steve with Elijah Cruise
- October 15: DK The Drummer with Future Crib
- October 22: Jubal Presents Willie Nelson vs Waylon Jennings
The official venue will not open until 2022. Those interested can buy tickets to individual shows or a season pass to all the shows here.
