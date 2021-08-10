Advertisement

Some Panera-branded soups recalled due to complaints of fragments

More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread's ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup have been recalled.
More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread's ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup have been recalled.(Food Safety and Inspection Service via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread’s at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup have been recalled.

The 16-ounce containers may have been contaminated with glove pieces.

The USDA notice says soup maker Blount Fine Foods “received several consumer complaints reporting pieces of gray nitrile glove in the product” but no reports of illness.

The recalled soup was made on July 1 and has a use-by-date of Sept. 9.

People who bought it are being told to throw it away or return it to the store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon'quelan Mathis
Sixth Austin-East Magnet High School student shot, killed in Knoxville
Stein is wanted for carjacking.
Carjacking suspect caught in Jefferson County
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is searching for the identity of two people who may have...
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for two people
Two juveniles charged with assault, kidnapping of 10-year-old
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska

Latest News

Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following a violation of...
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again
UT to conduct vaccination outreach in 6 rural counties
Tennessee State clearing returning students’ balances
Tennessee hospitals issue vaccine requirements
A Miami condo was evacuated late Monday night. Inspectors cited safety issues.
Miami orders residents to evacuate 8-story condo building