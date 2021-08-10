Storms and hot temperatures continue Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - These spotty to scattered showers and storms continue on and off throughout the week. The high humidity will also make it feel much warmer in the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered showers and storms continue this evening. A few may be on the stronger side at times. We’ll dry out tonight with those partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will start out at around 73 degrees as scattered rain and storms develop and move through starting in the morning.

Wednesday has a 40% coverage in rain and storms in the morning through the early afternoon but becomes spotty in the afternoon hours with a high around 91 degrees. That humidity is still tropical, making it feel about 7 degrees hotter in the shade.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is a lot like Tuesday, in terms of isolated storms and briefly scattered in the afternoon. We’re also looking at a high of 94 degrees, but feeling like it’s closer to 100.

Scattered rain and storms pulse up at times Friday through the weekend, and temperatures hang out around 90 degrees with high humidity.

Early next week is when we are watching the tropics. As of now, we could have some scattered rain and storms reach us Monday to Tuesday, as heavier rain spins across the Southeast. We’re monitoring that potential track and any much-needed rain that could at least clip our area.

