Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission seeking to suspend Soaky Mountain alcohol license

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission have begun the process of suspending Soaky Mountain Waterpark’s liquor license, according to TABC reports obtained by WVLT News. The decision comes after multiple reported incidents involving heavily intoxicated park-goers, including one that ended in a shooting.

Officers with the Sevierville Police Department responded to the park 12 times between June 1 and July 31, the reports said. Two incidents on June 1 and June 8 involved intoxicated people causing issues in and around park property.

Police responded to the park on June 25 on the report of a “male individual rolling down the hill adjacent to the park,” the reports said. Officers responded to the park on June 27 when an intoxicated park-goer assaulted a member of staff.

Officers responded to Soaky Mountain on June 28 for a disturbance involving two people, one of which was an off-duty Kentucky State Trooper, according to the reports.

Police responded to the park for disturbances on June 30 and July 14, and again on July 15 when a guest who had been drinking assaulted guests and a family member, the reports said.

Officers responded to the park three times on July 24. The first incident involved an intoxicated guest that slapped the park manager in the face. The second incident involved three intoxicated guests who assaulted “multiple patrons at random,” according to the reports. All three guests were arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and inciting a riot.

The final July 24 incident involved a traffic stop in the parking lot of the park. According to the reports, officers stopped Dustin Reed from driving away while intoxicated and found multiple guns and marijuana in his vehicle.

The final incident outlined in the reports was the July 31 shooting that ended in the death of a 24-year-old woman.

Nathan Ensing, an officer with SPD submitted a complaint to the TABC about the park. In the complaint, he outlined many of the instances his department has responded to and gave a reason for what he believes is the cause of the disturbances.

“I believe the business is overserving guests more than normal and it needs enforcement on this level,” Ensing said.

The license overseen by the TABC allows the park to serve wine and spirits.

