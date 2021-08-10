Advertisement

Tennessee hospitals issue vaccine requirements

More hospitals in the Tennessee will require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - More medical establishments in the Tennessee cities of Nashville and Memphis will require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

WSMV-TV reports that Meharry Medical College President and CEO James Hildreth made the announcement Sunday on Twitter. Meharry joins Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Ascension St. Thomas in requiring that employees get the vaccine.

Hildreth said employees will have until Oct. 1 to get vaccinated. A vaccine requirement was already in place for students and clinical staff. In Memphis, both Regional One Health and Methodist Le Bonheur hospital systems said their employees must be vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon'quelan Mathis
Sixth Austin-East Magnet High School student shot, killed in Knoxville
Stein is wanted for carjacking.
Carjacking suspect caught in Jefferson County
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is searching for the identity of two people who may have...
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for two people
Two juveniles charged with assault, kidnapping of 10-year-old
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska

Latest News

UT to conduct vaccination outreach in 6 rural counties
Tennessee State clearing returning students’ balances
Volunteer High School on lockdown after person with a gun reported on campus
Briefly scattered storms this afternoon.
Isolated to briefly scattered storms today