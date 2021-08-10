Tennessee hospitals issue vaccine requirements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - More medical establishments in the Tennessee cities of Nashville and Memphis will require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

WSMV-TV reports that Meharry Medical College President and CEO James Hildreth made the announcement Sunday on Twitter. Meharry joins Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Ascension St. Thomas in requiring that employees get the vaccine.

Hildreth said employees will have until Oct. 1 to get vaccinated. A vaccine requirement was already in place for students and clinical staff. In Memphis, both Regional One Health and Methodist Le Bonheur hospital systems said their employees must be vaccinated.

