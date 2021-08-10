Advertisement

UT AD White updates football probe and facilities

Tennessee’s Director of Athletics spoke to the Rotary Clubs of Knoxville on Tuesday
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Danny White, UT’s AD, will was the guest speaker at the Rotary clubs of Knoxville luncheon at the Crowne Plaza downtown. He covered several different topics. Everything from facilities to transfer portal to NIL and SEC expansion.

He was also asked about the ongoing investigation into Tennessee’s football program. And while he had no real update, the AD did say it’s a situation the school has handled properly right from the very beginning.

Tennessee’s Director of Athletics says he’s excited about the addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference, but stopped short of discussing what a new 16 team league would look like.

An ongoing issue and one the AD is tackling these days are upgrades to UT athletic facilities, primarily football with Neyland Stadium and baseball with Lindsey Nelson Stadium. White addressed both at Tuesday’s Rotary Club gathering.

White was also asked by the Rotary Club members about the NIL issue and how involved his athletic department can be or what are the boundaries when it comes to individual athletes and setting up opportunities for them.

