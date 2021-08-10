UT AD White updates football probe and facilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Danny White, UT’s AD, will was the guest speaker at the Rotary clubs of Knoxville luncheon at the Crowne Plaza downtown. He covered several different topics. Everything from facilities to transfer portal to NIL and SEC expansion.

UT Athletics Director Danny White says he’s excited about Texas and Oklahoma joining the League, but has nothing concrete regarding expansion. May have more information once SEC meetings occur in a couple weeks @wvltrick pic.twitter.com/v82Uzz0vMU — wvlt (@wvlt) August 10, 2021

He was also asked about the ongoing investigation into Tennessee’s football program. And while he had no real update, the AD did say it’s a situation the school has handled properly right from the very beginning.

Tennessee’s Director of Athletics says he’s excited about the addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference, but stopped short of discussing what a new 16 team league would look like.

An ongoing issue and one the AD is tackling these days are upgrades to UT athletic facilities, primarily football with Neyland Stadium and baseball with Lindsey Nelson Stadium. White addressed both at Tuesday’s Rotary Club gathering.

White was also asked by the Rotary Club members about the NIL issue and how involved his athletic department can be or what are the boundaries when it comes to individual athletes and setting up opportunities for them.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.