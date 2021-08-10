Advertisement

UT to conduct vaccination outreach in 6 rural counties

A community advisory board will be created for each county.
(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The University of Tennessee’s nursing school has received a grant to conduct COVID-19 vaccination outreach in six rural counties.

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s College of Nursing said Monday it has received more than $76,000 to help improve vaccination rates in Benton, Fentress, Hardin, Lawrence, McNairy and Wayne counties.

The university says grant investigators, University of Tennessee agricultural extension agents, and the Tennessee Department of Health will team up on the effort. A community advisory board will be created for each county.

The College of Nursing team will create vaccination education information and the state Health Department will help make vaccinations available.

