Walden’s Creek Fire Department responds to truck rollover

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Walden’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a truck rollover on Summit Trails on August 9.

The truck was reportedly carrying ballast weights, officials stated.

The driver was not seriously injured.

Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Sevierville Fire Department and Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad assisted in debris cleanup.

Walden’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department exclaimed a special thanks to EMA, state and county officers for the assistance.

