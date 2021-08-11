Advertisement

Community gathers for Summer Wells prayer vigil

East Tennessee community members gathered to pray for the missing Hawkins County 5-year-old.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Community members gathered for a prayer vigil for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells Tuesday. Among them was Lisa Bowman, who drove 45 minutes from Jonesborough to attend the vigil.

Summer Wells went missing from her home on June 15, and law enforcement has been investigating her disappearance ever since. The day after her disappearance, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert on her behalf.

Bowman heard about Summer Wells from a friend and said she wanted to come to the vigil to help people come together.

“The goal is to continue for people to come together, pray and have faith,” Bowman said. She said not enough people come together to help others.

“Not enough people are this adamant about doing things for other people,” she said.

The investigation and search into Summer Wells’ disappearance is still ongoing.

