Dad uses 80′s inspired rock to create educational children’s songs

Chris Martland said the idea came to him during the pandemic
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee man is turning his love of songwriting into a completely new identity and it’s all aimed at helping kids learn.

Chris Martland is a consultant at a healthcare company. During the pandemic, he started writing lyrics to help his 18-month-old son get to sleep when it dawned on him, this could be something more.

Within the next several weeks, that tune, “The Dinosaur Song,” was recorded under Martland’s invented ‘80s-inspired alter ego, “Freddy Apple.” Fast-forward a year later, and he released a 10-song Freddy Apple debut album called, Dance with Freddy!

“They’re all inspired by my son’s interest, the Dinosaur Song I literally wrote in 10 minutes,” said Martland who makes videos to go along with the songs. “The main theme here is having fun, and my son Freddy Apple, Jr. makes a few appearances.”

While the songs are geared towards children, Martland hopes parents enjoy them too.

Dance with Freddy! is available for download on Bandcamp, as well as for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music Unlimited. For more information about Freddy Apple, check out FreddyApple.com, or his Instagram and YouTube accounts.

