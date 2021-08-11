Advertisement

Fewer storms Thursday but then Fred’s clouds get here

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks lots of lightning and higher rain chances heading into the weekend.
Ed spotted several shooting stars in Blount County. The classic Perseid showers peak this week.
Ed spotted several shooting stars in Blount County. The classic Perseid showers peak this week.(Ed Young)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While your garden could probably use some rain, what we’ve seen in recent days goes beyond ‘garden variety’ showers. There have been thousands of lightning strikes and a few wind damage reports.

Rain chances dip Thursday but are bouncing right back all the way through the weekend. And cooler air? Until Fred’s clouds get here, forget about it! We’re sticking to the 90s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s toasty out there! Almost everyone in Tennessee is in the 90s. Hundreds of lightning strikes bloomed on the afternoon. That’s the same area where rain has been hanging the last several days. It’s a toasty evening on the patio, as we stay in the 90s until after 7 o’clock in many places.

Expect some patches of fog where it’s been raining, on your Thursday morning. We’re just as hot, probably even hotter, by the afternoon hours. The rain chance on most models is trending lower. For now, it looks like a one-in-five coverage, by land area. The best shot showers and/or storms is the Smokies early in the afternoon, followed by the foothills, and then onwards to the northeastern edge of Tennessee and near Bell/Knox Kentucky by late afternoon. In other words, the rain chances are less west of I-75.

Clouds are denser Friday and the afternoon rumbles of thunder are right back. We’re still in the lower 90s, though, so we’re steamy! We’re *almost* to the typical number of 90 degree days for an entire year!

LOOKING AHEAD

There’s mostly cloudy to overcast skies this weekend (still hot though). We bumped up the rain chances Sunday, though it is a close call. Onto Monday, when we start watching the clouds in earnest – from Fred! The best rain chances from Fred (in a far weakened state) are late Monday into Tuesday. The most likely locations for Fred’s heavier rain: that’d be in the mountains.

Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
Active shooter call at Volunteer High School ‘appears to be a hoax’
This screenshot taken from video captured in the area shows the crowd gathered near Minnesota...
Knoxville police release photo of scene before fatal shooting of Austin-East student
Bullet holes in the wall of Denitra Cash's home
“I would have been shot in the head,” Woman shares close encounter with bullets Sunday morning
Sixth Austin-East Magnet High School student shot, killed in Knoxville
Sixth Austin-East Magnet High School student shot, killed in Knoxville
Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission seeking to suspend Soaky Mountain alcohol license

Latest News

Tracking storms
Storms pulsing up again with high humidity
Your Forecast: Storms pulsing up again with high humidity
Your Forecast: Storms pulsing up again with high humidity
Few storms Wednesday
Storms and hot temperatures continue Wednesday
Lots of decent rain chances this week
Lots of decent rain chances this week