Fewer storms Thursday but then Fred’s clouds get here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While your garden could probably use some rain, what we’ve seen in recent days goes beyond ‘garden variety’ showers. There have been thousands of lightning strikes and a few wind damage reports.

Rain chances dip Thursday but are bouncing right back all the way through the weekend. And cooler air? Until Fred’s clouds get here, forget about it! We’re sticking to the 90s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s toasty out there! Almost everyone in Tennessee is in the 90s. Hundreds of lightning strikes bloomed on the afternoon. That’s the same area where rain has been hanging the last several days. It’s a toasty evening on the patio, as we stay in the 90s until after 7 o’clock in many places.

Expect some patches of fog where it’s been raining, on your Thursday morning. We’re just as hot, probably even hotter, by the afternoon hours. The rain chance on most models is trending lower. For now, it looks like a one-in-five coverage, by land area. The best shot showers and/or storms is the Smokies early in the afternoon, followed by the foothills, and then onwards to the northeastern edge of Tennessee and near Bell/Knox Kentucky by late afternoon. In other words, the rain chances are less west of I-75.

Clouds are denser Friday and the afternoon rumbles of thunder are right back. We’re still in the lower 90s, though, so we’re steamy! We’re *almost* to the typical number of 90 degree days for an entire year!

LOOKING AHEAD

There’s mostly cloudy to overcast skies this weekend (still hot though). We bumped up the rain chances Sunday, though it is a close call. Onto Monday, when we start watching the clouds in earnest – from Fred! The best rain chances from Fred (in a far weakened state) are late Monday into Tuesday. The most likely locations for Fred’s heavier rain: that’d be in the mountains.

