Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office still investigating Summer Wells case ‘very intensely’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than eight weeks have passed since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing.

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said detectives are asked daily if the investigation has ended.

“The answer is no,” TBI officials said in a statement on Twitter. “While we can’t provide constant updates about the investigation, that doesn’t mean we’ve given up. We are determined to find out what happened to 5-year-old Summer Wells.”

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said detectives are still investigating, “very intensely.”

“I understand people’s curiosity about where we’re at in the case, as far as the investigation,” Sheriff Lawson said. “I know people speculate and I understand that. But they have to understand our number one goal from day one is to find Summer and everybody’s still a suspect.”

#TNAMBERAlert: Summer Wells has now been missing for more than 8-weeks. TBI agents and @HawkinsCountySO detectives get asked daily if the investigation has ended. The answer is no. In this clip, Sheriff Ronnie Lawson addresses those concerns.



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND w/information. pic.twitter.com/t5emfPRHei — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.