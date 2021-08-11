Advertisement

Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office still investigating Summer Wells case ‘very intensely’

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said detectives are still investigating, “very intensely.”
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than eight weeks have passed since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing.

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said detectives are asked daily if the investigation has ended.

“The answer is no,” TBI officials said in a statement on Twitter. “While we can’t provide constant updates about the investigation, that doesn’t mean we’ve given up. We are determined to find out what happened to 5-year-old Summer Wells.”

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said detectives are still investigating, “very intensely.”

“I understand people’s curiosity about where we’re at in the case, as far as the investigation,” Sheriff Lawson said. “I know people speculate and I understand that. But they have to understand our number one goal from day one is to find Summer and everybody’s still a suspect.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
Active shooter call at Volunteer High School ‘appears to be a hoax’
This screenshot taken from video captured in the area shows the crowd gathered near Minnesota...
Knoxville police release photo of scene before fatal shooting of Austin-East student
Bullet holes in the wall of Denitra Cash's home
“I would have been shot in the head,” Woman shares close encounter with bullets Sunday morning
Sixth Austin-East Magnet High School student shot, killed in Knoxville
Sixth Austin-East Magnet High School student shot, killed in Knoxville
Tenn. creates dashboard to show COVID rates in public schools

Latest News

Tracking storms
Storms pulsing up again with high humidity
Your Forecast: Storms pulsing up again with high humidity
Your Forecast: Storms pulsing up again with high humidity
The Knox County Health Department released updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday afternoon.
Only 5 ICU beds available across all regional hospitals
Freddy Apple
Dad uses 80′s inspired rock to create educational children’s songs