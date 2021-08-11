Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek

FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5, 2019 in Pasadena, Calif.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
(Gray News) - “Jeopardy!” is announcing not one but two new hosts for the long-running quiz show: Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik.

Daily Beast was first to report the news. The decision comes eight months after the death of beloved host Alex Trebek and a revolving door of guest hosts since, including Richards, Bialik, LeVar Burton, Katie Couric and Aaron Rodgers.

Ravi Ahuja, chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures, said in a news release that they were “thrilled to begin the next chapter of America’s favorite quiz show.”

“We took this decision incredibly seriously,” Ahuja said in the statement. “A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show - deservedly so because it’s ‘Jeopardy!’ and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek.”

Richards is the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.” He will host the daily syndicated version of the program, while Bialik will take on new spin-off episodes.

“IT’S TRUE!!!” Bialik said on Twitter shortly after the announcement. “Been waiting a long time to tell you all. Really really honored and astounded and excited for this - it’s beyond anything I ever imagined could happen.”

She previously starred on “The Big Bang Theory” and in the title role of the series “Blossom.” Bialik also is a real-life neuroscientist, in addition to playing one on “Big Bang.”

She is set to host “Jeopardy! National College Championship,” scheduled to air in primetime in 2022.

Tenn. creates dashboard to show COVID rates in public schools

