Knife-wielding man fatally shot after charging at Nashville police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said a man was fatally shot Wednesday morning after he reportedly charged at police while holding a knife.

According to police, a K-9 officer located an SUV with an Alabama license plate parked outside of a west Nashville business near Interstate 40 around 5 a.m.

Officers approached the vehicle and said they noticed a knife inside and called for backup.

When backup arrived, the man exited his vehicle, armed with a knife and charged at officers, reports stated. Three of the officers fired shots at the man, striking him. The man was transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were on the scene of the shooting and will independently investigate the series of events that led to the man’s death. No officers were injured.

