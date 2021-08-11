Knox Co. TCAP scores show widespread COVID learning loss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools saw widespread learning loss during the 2020-21 school year due to disruptions caused by COVID-19, according to TCAP scores that were released today.

Knox County Schools had a participation rate of 94.1 percent and data showed a decline in proficiency in each grade level and subject area aside from U.S. history, compared to spring 2019.

The district did outperform the state in combined proficiency rate with 36.4 percent of KCS students tested proficient across all grades and subjects. While KCS test-takers outperformed state levels, the district saw a 3 percent decrease compared to data from 2019.

“Despite the hard work of our teachers, administrators, and staff last year, the pandemic created enormous challenges that impacted students’ academic progress, and we must do everything we can to help them catch up,” said Superintendent Bob Thomas. “I cannot emphasize how important it will be this year to have our students in class and getting the instruction and supports they need from our dedicated teachers and staff.”

KCS school officials released the following data:

In 2021, for elementary school (grades 3-5) TCAP exams:

34.9% of students scored “On Track” or “Mastered” in ELA, down from 38.8% in 2019

35.5% of students scored “On Track” or “Mastered” in math, down from 45.6% in 2019

46.3% of students scored “On Track” or “Mastered” in science*

For middle school (grades 6-8) TCAP exams:

29.8% of students scored “On Track” or “Mastered” in English, down from 38.5% in 2019

26.1% of students scored “On Track” or “Mastered” in math, down from 35.5% in 2019

40.9% of students scored “On Track” or “Mastered” in science*

For high school end-of-course exams:

37.5% of students scored “On Track” or “Mastered” in English, down from 44.2% in 2019

24.4% of students scored “On Track” or “Mastered” in math, down from 31.7% in 2019

50.1% of students scored “On Track” or “Mastered” in science*

38.8% of students scored “On Track” or “Mastered” in U.S. history, up from 36% in 2019

“The pandemic’s effect on student progress was devastating, but we are committed to doing everything we can to close the gaps in academic performance and to accelerate learning,” said Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Jon Rysewyk. “We must get our students back on track and moving forward.”

Knox County students may access their TCAP score reports via the Tennessee Department of Education’s TCAP Family Portal.

