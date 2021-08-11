Knoxville man convicted after 2016 rape of woman he met through dating app

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 51-year-old Knoxville man was convicted in a 2016 rape case where authorities say he assaulted a woman he met on an online dating app, according to Prosecutors in District Attorney General Charme Allen’s Major Crimes Unit.

Darrell Manning was convicted of Rape, Aggravated Assault, and two counts of Attempted Rape. According to court documents, on July 28, 2016, a Knoxville Police Department investigator responded to a report of a rape at a residence on Parkview Avenue. Officers spoke with the victim, who said she met Manning through an online dating service.

The victim told investigators, over the course of her relationship with Manning he became, “more controlling,” reports stated.

On July 25, 2016, Manning reportedly assaulted the victim, choking her and throwing her backward, police said. Manning returned home from work, days later, to find the victim sleeping. Manning then raped the victim, police said.

According to court documents, when Manning left for work the next morning, the victim called 911. After reporting the rape to KPD, the victim was taken to the Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee for evaluation.

“We were able to hold this offender accountable thanks to the courage of the victim who came forward and testified against her abuser,” said DA Charme Allen.

Judge Scott Green ordered Manning into custody and set the case for sentencing on September 17. Rape is a Class B felony punishable for up to twelve years in prison without the possibility of parole. Attempted Rape and Aggravated Assault are Class C felonies with punishment between three and six years.

Prosecutors said they plan to seek an enhanced sentence due to Manning’s previous criminal history. Manning, a convicted felon was previously convicted in federal court for drug trafficking and money laundering.

