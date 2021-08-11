Advertisement

Man nearly catches great white shark while fishing at Mass. beach

Matt Pieciak believes the shark went after a bigger fish that was on his bait. He says his hook...
Matt Pieciak believes the shark went after a bigger fish that was on his bait. He says his hook wouldn't have even grabbed it.(Source: Matt Pieciak, WCVB via CNN)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLEANS, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts man unexpectedly hooked a great white shark while fishing at the beach, but the apex predator quickly got away.

Sunday started off as an average day on Nauset Beach for Matt Pieciak. He was surrounded by friends and family, drinking some beers, playing some cornhole and taking a chance at catching some fish.

But mid-game, he spotted something in the water behind his opponent.

“I just saw the rod kind of start to go off behind him. The tip of it was bending, and from there, we just kind of ran over to it,” Pieciak said.

After asking his cousin to “hold his beer,” Pieciak realized he’d hooked a great white shark. The sight of a large shadow, tail fin and dorsal fin excited beachgoers, drawing a crowd.

“He or she broke off pretty quickly, and that was it. Disappeared back into the depths of the ocean, I guess,” Pieciak said.

He believes the shark went after a bigger fish that was on his bait.

“There’s no chance the hook I was using for the fish would have even grabbed the shark,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
Active shooter call at Volunteer High School ‘appears to be a hoax’
Sixth Austin-East Magnet High School student shot, killed in Knoxville
Sixth Austin-East Magnet High School student shot, killed in Knoxville
Stein is wanted for carjacking.
Carjacking suspect caught in Jefferson County
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is searching for the identity of two people who may have...
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for two people
Two juveniles charged with assault, kidnapping of 10-year-old

Latest News

California’s raging wildfires are among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states.
Nearly 900 buildings destroyed by massive California fire
Sheriffs responding to a lockdown at Volunteer High School
Therapist shares ways on how to take care of mental health amid school tragedies
Heavy rains are pelting the northern Caribbean as Tropical Storm Fred has formed just south of...
Rain pelts Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands as Tropical Storm Fred forms
Few storms Wednesday
Storms and hot temperatures continue Wednesday