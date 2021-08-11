Advertisement

Oak Ridge’s Melton Hill Lake hosts US Rowing Masters National Championships

Melton Hill Lake will host the US Rowing Masters National Championships this week.
Kayakers on Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Rowing Masters National Championships are heading to Oak Ridge’s Melton Hill Lake this week. Those in the area might see some traffic issues during the event.

The competition is only for those 21 and up, so no college competitors. Competitor Chuck Selden spoke on the event.

“The organizers are fabulous here,” he said.

Lizzy Houston is competing with her dad for the first time.

“So this is our first time rowing at the masters Nationals. It’ll be a good time,” she said.

Oak Ridge is welcoming over 1,000 competitors, Regatta Director Matthew Kaminski said. “We’ve got about 30 to 40 former Olympic athletes rowing here this weekend,” he said.

Hotels are filling up, Explore Oak Ridge President Katy Watt said.

“Our hotels are full this weekend along with hotels around Knoxville too, cause this is such a regional event,” she said.

