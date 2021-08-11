Advertisement

One injured in Sodium Hydroxide leak

KFD said one person was hurt in the chemical leak
By David Sikes
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department said one person was injured in a chemical leak Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to Hoitt Avenue in East Knoxville for a Sodium Hydroxide leak. Officials with KFD said one person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said no evacuations were required due to the leak.

Sodium hydroxide, also known as caustic soda or lye, is a highly versatile substance used in a variety of manufacturing processes.

Tenn. creates dashboard to show COVID rates in public schools

