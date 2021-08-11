Only 5 ICU beds available across all regional hospitals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department released updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday afternoon.

According to the data, there are only five ICU beds available across the 19 hospitals in the eastern region of the state.

The health department reported hospitalizations increased from 230 to 333 with 99 in the ICU and 46 people on ventilators. This is the highest number of hospitalizations since January 28. On January 28, 2021, there were 330 COVID cases in area hospitals, 86 people in the ICU and 47 people on ventilators.

Knox County reported 1,819 current active COVID-19 cases and 1,477 hospitalizations. Over the last week, there have been six additional deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the total to 664.

Knox County is currently at 47.83 percent fully vaccinated.

Tennessee reported 41 COVID-19 deaths from Monday to Tuesday of this week.

