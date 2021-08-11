Advertisement

Only 7 percent of ICU beds currently available in Tennessee

The department of health reported 41 new deaths from Monday to Tuesday, with nearly 2,000 hospitalized.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Updated information on COVID-19 cases statewide was released by the Tennessee Department of Health Wednesday.

According to the new data, ICU bed space decreased to 7 percent statewide on Wednesday. On Monday, 8 percent of ICU beds were open across the state. From Monday to Tuesday, individuals on ventilators in the state increased by 16 percent.

Statewide COVID-19 cases increased by nearly 1,000 Wednesday for a total of 49,851. The department of health reported 41 new deaths from Monday to Tuesday, with nearly 2,000 hospitalized.

Tenn. creates dashboard to show COVID rates in public schools

