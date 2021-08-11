Advertisement

Police continue searching for missing Knoxville woman

KPD officials said several tips have been submitted, but Desheena Kyle’s whereabouts remain unknown and the circumstances of her disappearance are unclear.
By Alivia Harris and Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are continuing the search for a missing 26-year-old woman.

Desheena Kyle was reported missing nearly three months ago on June 28 and has not been seen or heard from since June 23, according to police.

According to KPD, Kyle was reported missing from Wilson Road on June 28. Investigators said they have strong reason to believe that she could be in danger. She was last seen sometime around June 23 and the last verified sighting was on June 18.

As of September 19, KPD officials said several tips have been submitted but there were no updates. Kyle’s whereabouts remain unknown and the circumstances of her disappearance are unclear.

Rahnaizah Skinner, a best friend of Kyle, said she last spoke with Kyle a few days before her last verified sighting.

“She texted me June 16th. We had plans to go to the beach this past weekend for her birthday. She never hit me up and that was the last time,” shared Skinner.

Kyle is approximately 5′3 and 130 pounds. If anyone sees Kyle, they are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately. Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is urged to contact @tn_crime at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

