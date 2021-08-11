Advertisement

QB Mauer not at UT practice Wednesday

Speculation about quarterback’s future with the program
Tennessee football quarterback
Tennessee football quarterback
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brian Mauer is entering red-shirt sophomore season, one of four scholarship quarterbacks on the UT roster. But the Florida native was not at practice Wednesday morning as Tennessee held session number seven of fall camp.

There is speculation that Mauer is leaving the program and will enter the transfer portal. As Brent Hubbs of our media partner Volquest.com tells us, this is nothing new with the QB who has not shied away from posting things on social media about his future with the program.

Should Mauer depart the program, that would leave Tennessee with three scholarships quarterbacks, increasing repetitions for Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Harrison Bailey. Each one of those guys in practice which continues with the first scrimmage of fall camp on Thursday

An athletic dual-threat quarterback, Mauer is entering his third year with the program. He’s played in 12 career games with four starts – all starts as a true freshman accounting for four touchdowns – two rushing and two passing. He’s completed 37-of-81 passes for 550 yards and two touchdowns. Mauer has also rushed for 97 yards on 28 attempts with two scores.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
Active shooter call at Volunteer High School ‘appears to be a hoax’
This screenshot taken from video captured in the area shows the crowd gathered near Minnesota...
Knoxville police release photo of scene before fatal shooting of Austin-East student
Bullet holes in the wall of Denitra Cash's home
“I would have been shot in the head,” Woman shares close encounter with bullets Sunday morning
Sixth Austin-East Magnet High School student shot, killed in Knoxville
Sixth Austin-East Magnet High School student shot, killed in Knoxville
Tenn. creates dashboard to show COVID rates in public schools

Latest News

One inured in Sodium Hydroxide leak
One injured in Sodium Hydroxide leak
Tracking storms
Storms pulsing up again with high humidity
Your Forecast: Storms pulsing up again with high humidity
Your Forecast: Storms pulsing up again with high humidity
The Knox County Health Department released updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday afternoon.
Only 5 ICU beds available across all regional hospitals