QB Mauer not at UT practice Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brian Mauer is entering red-shirt sophomore season, one of four scholarship quarterbacks on the UT roster. But the Florida native was not at practice Wednesday morning as Tennessee held session number seven of fall camp.

There is speculation that Mauer is leaving the program and will enter the transfer portal. As Brent Hubbs of our media partner Volquest.com tells us, this is nothing new with the QB who has not shied away from posting things on social media about his future with the program.

Should Mauer depart the program, that would leave Tennessee with three scholarships quarterbacks, increasing repetitions for Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Harrison Bailey. Each one of those guys in practice which continues with the first scrimmage of fall camp on Thursday

An athletic dual-threat quarterback, Mauer is entering his third year with the program. He’s played in 12 career games with four starts – all starts as a true freshman accounting for four touchdowns – two rushing and two passing. He’s completed 37-of-81 passes for 550 yards and two touchdowns. Mauer has also rushed for 97 yards on 28 attempts with two scores.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.