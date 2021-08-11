Advertisement

Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people in the coming days, according to CNN.

Advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will reportedly discuss immunocompromised individuals receiving booster shots Friday.

NBC reported that CDC advisors recommended extra doses for immunocompromised individuals in July.

