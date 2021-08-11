Advertisement

Senators introduce legislation targeting Apple and Google app stores

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn teamed up with other lawmakers to introduce legislation addressing the Apple and Google app stores.
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn has teamed up with Connecticut and Minnesota Senators Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar to introduce legislation targeting the Apple and Google mobile app stores.

The legislation comes after Fortnite maker Epic Games sued the two companies after getting their app removed from the two stores. The game was removed from the stores for introducing a direct payment system, which bypassed the fees the companies implement on purchases. Apple takes a 30% cut of all profits from the app store, according to the company’s website.

The legislation introduces the Open App Markets Act, which would “set fair, clear, and enforceable rules to protect competition and strengthen consumer protections within the app market,” an announcement from the lawmakers said. According to the lawmakers, the two companies have the control over the mobile marketplace, the announcement said.

Lawmakers questioned the Apple and Google CEO’s at a congressional hearing in July of 2020 about the fee systems, debating whether or not the companies hold too much power over the mobile marketplace.

According to Senator Blackburn, companies like Apple and Google are stifling start-up companies.

“Big Tech giants are forcing their own app stores on users at the expense of innovative start-ups,” said Senator Blackburn. “Apple and Google want to prevent developers and consumers from using third-party app stores that would threaten their bottom line. Their anticompetitive conduct is a direct affront to a free and fair marketplace. Senators Blumenthal, Klobuchar, and I are committed to ensuring U.S. consumers and small businesses are not punished by Big Tech dominance.”

The legislation would offer developers protections on offering competitive pricing, sideloading apps onto phones and third party app stores, according to the announcement.

Apple began offering the Small Business Program to all developers in 2020. Under the new program, developers that make less than $1 million on the app store would only see a 15 percent cut from the company, instead of the standard 30 percent.

