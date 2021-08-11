Storms pulsing up again with high humidity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - These spotty to scattered showers and storms continue on and off throughout the week. The high humidity will also make it feel much warmer in the afternoon. The only change to this pattern comes with a dip in temperatures gradually this weekend to next week, and some tropical rain from Fred could help our weather pattern next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a partly cloudy morning, with patchy fog. Temperatures are starting the day in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Spotty rain can develop early.

We’re monitoring developing storms again today. It looks scattered from midday through the afternoon hours, with a 40% coverage of our area in downpours and storms. Isolated stronger storms are still possible. The heat and humidity are really fueling these pop-ups, with a high of 91 degrees but it feels like the upper 90s.

Tonight gets back to partly cloudy and only isolated showers, with a low of 72 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday comes with isolated storms, and briefly scattered in the afternoon. The high easily climbs to around 94 degrees, but feels like it’s closer to 100.

Scattered rain and storms pulse up at times Friday through the weekend, and temperatures hang out around 90 degrees with high humidity.

Early next week is when we are watching Tropical Storm Fred. As of now, we could have some scattered rain and storms Monday, as Fred moves into the Southeast. Right now, it’s looking more like we’ll get the rain and storms that spin off of Fred, versus the organized heavier rainfall. This does still cool things down, and push highs into the 80s. This storm is still in the Caribbean, so a lot we have to monitor for you in the meantime.

