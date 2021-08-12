Advertisement

August child tax credit payments coming early

According to the IRS, the second installment of the payments will hit bank accounts on August 13.
child tax credit
child tax credit(Source: CNN)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents can expect to receive their child tax credit payment early this month.

According to the IRS, the second installment of the payments will hit bank accounts on August 13. The payments are set to arrive on the 15th of each month through December 2021. August’s payment will arrive early because August 15 is a Sunday.

Families who qualify will receive $300 per child under the age of 6 each month. Families with children ages 6-17 will receive $250 per month. The payments will phase out for high-income earning parents filing jointly who earn over $150,000.

The six payment dates payments should be expected are:

July 15

August 13

September 15

October 15

November 15

December 15

The IRS said parents can choose to receive the full benefit at tax time as opposed to monthly payments. On July 1, the IRS launched a tool to allow parents to opt-out of the monthly payments and receive a single credit.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Knox County Health Department released updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday afternoon.
Only 5 ICU beds available across all regional hospitals
Knox County BOE denies power to Superintendent
Knox County Board of Education denies Superintendent power to mandate masks
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office still investigating Summer Wells case ‘very intensely’
This screenshot taken from video captured in the area shows the crowd gathered near Minnesota...
Knoxville police release photo of scene before fatal shooting of Austin-East student
Darrell Manning, 51
Knoxville man convicted after 2016 rape of woman he met through dating app

Latest News

UT Campus
University of Tennessee to host vaccination clinic at Neyland Stadium
United Way of Greater Knoxville
Black-led nonprofits to benefit from United Way in hopes to end gun violence
The four-story, 136,000 sq. ft. building will accommodate more than 750 employees. It is...
Dollywood constructing housing for seasonal workers
Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee
Dollywood constructing housing for seasonal workers
Dollywood constructing housing for seasonal workers