Black-led nonprofits to benefit from United Way in hopes to end gun violence

United Way of Greater Knoxville is launching its Community Healing Fund as a response to recent gun violence in East Knoxville
United Way of Greater Knoxville
By Brittany Tarwater
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United Way of Greater Knoxville is launching its Community Healing Fund as a response to recent gun violence in East Knoxville.

The goal is to get funds to nonprofits who are already working to build up the community and support those who are working to curb the violence, organizers said.

“These are the people that are on the front line helping these young people that are getting shot and getting all these things to happen. If we have more funding and better off we can do more job training, we can do more counseling we can do all the things that we need to do because we’ve been doing these things in these communities for a long time,” said Stan Johnson, Executive Director and founder of Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development (SEEED Knox).

With $100,000 in seed funds from the United Way of Greater Knoxville, $50,000 from the City of Knoxville and $50,000 from Knox County, the fund will have a starting balance of $200,000 and will continue to grow. Up to $75,000 will be directed to support black-led nonprofit organizations doing violence interruption programming and youth and family enrichment and development work, according to UWGK.

Key community leaders will be the decision makers in the grant-making process. They will name the fund, determine how to administer the money, and where to most effectively invest. 100 percent of donations will go to support the agencies and organizations selected to receive funding by the committee.

Nonprofits can sign up for an informational meeting on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Change Center.

