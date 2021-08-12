CAK senior organizes free Christian concert, worship event at World’s Fair Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A senior at the Christian Academy of Knoxville used his school’s Capstone Project as a chance to organize a free citywide worship event.

Matthew Murray said he began to dream big when tasked with brainstorming ideas for his senior year project. Murray said he wanted to do something that touched many lives.

“Worship Night Knoxville is a free event for everyone,” said Murray. “It’s at World’s Fair Park and it’s a real concert with a headliner, full stage and sound, food trucks and just a great time.”

Murray has already raised more than $20,000 for the project.

“I’m just blown away by what God is doing through him,” says CAK Director of Community Outreach and Discipleship Missy Standifer. “This is going to be an amazing event blessing many people.”

The worship event will take place on Saturday, August 21 at 6 p.m. Tickets are not required. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Food trucks will open at 5 p.m.

The event is headlined by Chris McClarney whose song, “Your Love Never Fails” was ranked a number one song on the Christian Billboard Chart.

Christen Ball and Woodside Band are also set to perform.

“We hope people will come out for a great night of worship, food, fellowship and song and just experience the Lord,” says Matthew. “That’s really what this is all about - a night of worship in Knoxville for everyone.”

