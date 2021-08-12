East Tenn. Crime Stoppers searching for suspects accused of stealing tires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are seeking more information into a tire theft on Chapman Highway.

According to officials, three suspects allegedly stole tires from Fraires Tire & Wheel off Chapman Highway. The incident took place on August 5.

Recognize any of these people? They decided to try and help themselves to tires at Fraires Tire & Wheel off of Chapman Hwy. on 8/5/21. If you recognize them REMAIN ANONYMOUS & Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers, online or on the P3 TIPS app. Your tip can = a CASH reward. pic.twitter.com/SR8zri7LC3 — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) August 12, 2021

Anyone who was at the scene during the time of the shooting or has information that can assist in the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.