East Tenn. Crime Stoppers searching for suspects accused of stealing tires

The incident took place on August 5 at Fraires Tire & Wheel off Chapman Highway.
According to officials, three suspects allegedly stole tires from Fraires Tire & Wheel off Chapman Highway.(East Tenn. Valley Crime Stoppers)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are seeking more information into a tire theft on Chapman Highway.

According to officials, three suspects allegedly stole tires from Fraires Tire & Wheel off Chapman Highway. The incident took place on August 5.

Anyone who was at the scene during the time of the shooting or has information that can assist in the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org

