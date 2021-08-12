East Tenn. Crime Stoppers searching for suspects accused of stealing tires
The incident took place on August 5 at Fraires Tire & Wheel off Chapman Highway.
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are seeking more information into a tire theft on Chapman Highway.
According to officials, three suspects allegedly stole tires from Fraires Tire & Wheel off Chapman Highway. The incident took place on August 5.
Anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org
