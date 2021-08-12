Advertisement

Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee

Pastor Jake Moore
Pastor Jake Moore(Anderson Co., TN jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The executive pastor of a Greenville megachurch has been arrested in Tennessee on theft charges.

Jail records show that Pastor Jake Moore is an inmate at the Anderson County, Tennessee Jail.

The 37-year-old Greenville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of theft between $10,000 and $60,000.

Moore is in jail on a $10,000 bond.

Moore is the executive pastor of the Ignite Church off Fire Tower Road, according to their web site. He is one of ten pastors listed for the church.

He came to Greenville in January of 2020, the church said in his online biography.

An online profile says Moore was lead pastor of Milestone Church in Clinton, Tennessee from June 2016 to January 2020.

WITN has reached out to Ignite Church for their reaction to Moore’s arrest as well as authorities in Tennessee for more information on the case.

