Finding the root | Leaders make plans to tackle gun violence in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With homicides up to 29 in Knoxville, community advocates told WVLT News they’re working on life saving solutions.

Certified grief and loss coach, Wraquel Spencer Brown, has been working with city council members and was behind asking the city to invest millions of dollars for things like police training, new security cameras and funding for youth programs.

Even with all her fight, homicides grew to 29 in less than a year. Six of those victims were children and several suspects were teenagers.

“What’s causing this grief? What’s causing this unresolved hurt and anger. What’s leading these people to act in these particular ways? Once those roots get resolved, then we can see a different fruit,” Brown said.

To bring it home, her son was shot and sent to the hospital at the start of the month.

“I’m still more determined to fight because his life could have been taken,” Brown said.

The coach is back asking leaders to spend more money addressing mental health among gun violence victims and trauma induced people.

“Some of these hurts and traumas are passed down through DNA, and then with them learning from their environment, they begin to act on what they know,” Brown said.

The cycle of hurt and trauma is what community leader and minister Reginald Jackson said he is trying to stop, with his plan to start up a unified camp that would rally a handful of like-minded groups across the area.

“We need our younger generation to survive,” said Jackson. “The main thing we’re having a problem with is everyone is doing something, but no body is doing anything together. If we start showing them (the youth) that we’re together, we can show them family sticks together no matter what.”

Brown is working with Knoxville Council Member Seema Singh who told WVLT News she’s identified at least 20 groups willing to expand into mental services, research based data to identify critical needs for the community and more job opportunities.

The city has allocated $1 million to crime prevention efforts, including a contract with Cities United. The organization works with city mayors across the country to reduce violence in communities.

In a statement, Knoxville’s Communications Director Kristin Farley said the city is “scaling back” its partnership with Cities United.

“In an effort to avoid further delay in implementing strategies to address violence in our city, the City of Knoxville has decided to invest more directly in City staff capacity to lead this conversation in our community,” the statement read. “Cities United is and will continue to be a valued partner, but we are revamping and scaling back our contract. We will be adding a top-level leadership position at the city to coordinate this critical work here in Knoxville.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.